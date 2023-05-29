Here’s when tickets to TWICE’s Bangkok concert go on sale

K-pop girl group TWICE have released ticketing details for their upcoming Bangkok concert.

TWICE’s upcoming concert in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, on September 23 at the Impact Arena is part of their ongoing ‘Ready to Be’ world tour, which also includes stops in Singapore, the Philippines and more.

Pre-sale for Live Nation members will begin on June 16 at 10am, and will run until 10pm the same day on the Live Nation website. Meanwhile, general sales will start on June 17 at 10am, also via the Live Nation website.

Advertisement

According to Live Nation, there are seven tiers for tickets to TWICE’s ‘Ready to Be’ show in Bangkok. They start at TBH2,800 for the lowest tier, with the most expensive VIP tier going for TBH6,800.

VIP tier ticket holders will also get access to the show’s soundcheck, early access to the venue, access to the VIP lane at the tour merchandise booth, an exclusive set of collectible lanyard and laminate, as well as other exclusive gifts.

In addition, the Live Nation website also notes that buyers for both the pre-sale and general sale will be limited to only four tickets per transaction.

TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN BANGKOK ■SHOW INFO

2023.09.23 (Sat) 5PM @ Impact Arena ■TICKET OPEN (Local Time)

– LN Presale : 2023.06.16 (Fri) 10AM – 10PM

– General Sale : 2023.06.17 (Sat) 10AM ■MORE INFOhttps://t.co/dJI76H3O6e#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE… pic.twitter.com/bJ8vHa4A3T — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 29, 2023

In March, TWICE returned with their 12th mini-album ‘Ready To Be’, led by the single ‘Set Me Free’. The project also included their second English-language single ‘Moonlight Sunrise’, alongside an English version of ‘Set Me Free’.

In other touring news, aespa have announced a brand-new two-night concert in Thailand, as part of their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour. It comes shortly after the quartet announced their first-ever Southeast Asian show in Indonesia earlier this month.