Tidal to trial “live DJ sessions” feature for HiFi Plus subscribers

Tidal has announced a new trial feature for its HiFi Plus subscribers in the US, which will allow them to “DJ” music live to other users.

The feature was launched yesterday (January 11) on Tidal’s Early Access beta programme, according to a report from Digital Trends. According to a press release, Early Access members will be able to create a “session” that will allow all Tidal users – regardless of their subscription level – to listen in to the songs, albums or playlists being streamed live by the “session” creator.

Tidal also notes that the “DJ” will hear the songs played in the “session” at in whatever audio quality they have selected, while the songs for those listening in “will play in normal AAC quality until high-resolution or lossless quality becomes available at a later date”. Once the feature passes the beta testing phase, it is expected to be rolled out across all subscription levels for Tidal users.

Tidal was founded in October of 2014 by Swedish company Aspiro. It was bought three months later by Jay Z’s Project Panther Bidco, with the rapper and business mogul selling on the company to Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey in May of 2021.

“It comes down to a simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work,” said Dorsey in a statement explaining his decision to buy the streaming service.