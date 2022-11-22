tide/edit disband after final show and 11 years as a band

Filipino math rock outfit tide/edit have played their final show together after 11 years as a band.

Held on November 20, the quartet of Jawin Pagaduan, Noe Rubio, Nelson Villamayor and Clarence Garcia bid their fans farewell as tide/edit for the final time with a special showcase. The showcase was held in conjunction with A Spur of The Moment Project at the All Our Days venue and saw the band playing two full hour-long sets.

In a social media post ahead of the showcase, Garcia reminisced on the group’s journey on Facebook. “The band started as a music project, we didn’t all know each other and just met on the internet,” he wrote. “We just want to play and that’s the only thing that connects us. I’m happy to say that even though it’s going to end that we’re all friends within the band or the music project, no fight, no quarrel.”

He ended the post with a message to his bandmates: “Last show later. Nelson, Noe, Jaw Pagaduan, good game. Nice set in advance.”

tide/edit formed in 2011 and released their third studio album ‘All My Friends’ in August 2018. It was the group’s last release and followed their 2015 LP ‘Lightfoot’. The band would also release a live version of their 2012 debut EP ‘Ideas’ in 2018 prior to the release of ‘All My Friends’.

tide/edit released their debut album ‘Foreign Languages’ in 2014.

The band also featured on the third day of Singapore’s Baybeats festival on October 30, though their set was cut short due to weather conditions.