Tierra Whack to release new EP ‘Pop?’ tomorrow

Tierra Whack is set to release her second EP in two weeks – ‘Pop?’ is set to drop tomorrow (December 9).

The EP comes hot on the heels of the Philadelphia-based artist’s ‘Rap?’ EP, which landed last week (December 3).

Prior to the ‘Rap?’ EP, Whack had released five songs across 2021. She shared the track ‘Link’ in April, ‘76’ in June, ‘Who Knew’ in July and ‘Walk The Beat’ in August, before dropping thumping track ‘8’ as part of the soundtrack for EA Sports’ Madden 22

See the artwork for ‘Pop?’ and pre-save on streaming services ahead of its release tomorrow below.

Reviewing the ‘Rap?’ EP upon its release last week, NME wrote: “‘Rap?’ – with that notable punctuation – is the perfect title for this EP since, for the first time, it may leave listeners questioning the exact nature of Tierra’s undeniable rap skills.

“She’s definitely a formidable artist and has resounding musicality, as shown in the last two songs, but there’s also a slightly throwaway quality on display here, as if she’s keeping us tied over for the next release.”

The EP arrived a few months after Whack prematurely declared she was quitting music in a post on Instagram.

Posting on her Instagram stories in July, the rapper simply wrote: “I quit. I’m done doing music.”

Earlier this year, Whack also appeared on the latest album by Willow Smith, ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, featuring on the track ‘Xtra’. NME‘s four-star review of the LP singled out ‘Xtra’ as a highlight of the record, with writer Kyann-Sian Williams praising Whack’s contribution as a “perfect verse”.