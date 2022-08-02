Tiësto and Zedd announced as first headliners for ZoukOut 2022

ZoukOut has finally begun revealing its lineup for its anticipated return this December, beginning with Tiësto and Zedd.

Tiësto and Zedd will perform at the iconic outdoor electronic music festival’s return on December 2 and 3 respectively at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, Singapore, which is expected to amass a 30,000-strong turnout. Like previous editions, the 2022 festival will be a “dusk-to-dawn beach festival”, with acts slated to play till 8AM on its last day.

Tickets are now on sale at BigTix. General admission one-day passes are available at SGD168, while two-day passes will cost SGD258. VIP passes are available at SGD428, and include dedicated VIP entry and re-entry privileges along with a official gift, as well as access to the designated VIP area and private washrooms within the VIP area.

VVIP passes are being offered at SGD528 and include all VIP ticketholder privileges alongside access to Premium Main Stage viewing and a complimentary drink each day. Get your tickets here.

ZoukOut, which is organised by Singaporean nightlife fixture Zouk, is the city-state’s largest beach music festival. The first edition held in 2000 featured British DJ Dave Seaman and British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin as its headliners and has since booked a myriad of iconic international DJs to grace their stages, from the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Avicii, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Claptone, Marshmello, Amelie Lens, Tiësto and many, many more.

The last edition of ZoukOut was held in December 2018 before going on a hiatus. In a statement shared on social media, the festival announced that it would be “taking a break as we recharge”, adding that the organisers would “do everything we can to keep the festival, and the Zouk spirit, alive. This is not the end, we will see you again!”

ZoukOut joins a hosts of festivals to announce their return to the region this year. Other festivals returning this year include We The Fest, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds and the newly announced Good Vibes Weekender.

ZoukOut 2022 lineup so far:

Tiësto

Zedd