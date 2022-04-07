Tiffany Young says Girls’ Generation have “something planned” for this year

Tiffany Young has revealed that Girls’ Generation might have plan to reunite sometime this year.

The Korean-American idol recently spoke with ELLE Korea in a new video interview, during which she was asked if the iconic K-pop girl group had any plans to celebrate their upcoming 15th debut anniversary, which falls on August 5 this year.

Despite saying that she needed “confirmation” before announcing any details, Young did share that there was something in the works for the group. “I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned,” she shared. “That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!”

Advertisement

With this, Young is now the third Girls’ Generation member to have, so far, hinted at a reunion being on the cards. Bandmate Sooyoung had hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram page just last week, during which she responded to a question asking for details about plans regarding the group’s anniversary, to which she cryptically responded with, “Are you ready?”

Last month, leader Taeyeon had told a fan during an online fansigning event for her latest solo album ‘INVU’ that she thinks it’s “possible” for Girls’ Generation to make their long-awaited return this year.

Last September, all eight members of Girls’ Generation appeared on an episode of the popular South Korean TV series You Quiz On The Block in celebration of their 14th anniversary. Their appearance on the programme had marked the group’s first official activity as a group in four years.

Advertisement

In other Girls’ Generation news, member Seohyun and actor Kim Nam-gil have been cast in an upcoming Netflix original series Song of the Bandits, alongside veteran actor Yoo Jae-myung (Hometown), Lee Hyun-wook (Mine), and rising actress Lee Ho-jung (Nevertheless).