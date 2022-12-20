Tiger JK and Yoon Mirae recruit F.HERO and Billkin for new single ‘Self Love’

South Korean rappers Tiger JK and Yoon Mirae have teamed up with Thai rap veteran F.HERO and singer-songwriter Billkin for the new collaborative single ‘Self Love’.

The track, which was released on streaming platforms on December 20, sees the artists taking on the upbeat yet introspective track with a mix of Thai, English and Korean lyrics. “If you just keep on giving that same old love / Take some back and give it to yourself,” Billkin sings in the chorus, adding, “You should focus on you / You need self love”.

Listen to ‘Self Love’ by Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, F.HERO and Billkin below.

Veteran South Korean hip-hop artist Tiger JK most recently released the track ‘WADADA’ from the soundtrack of hit series 1000 Won Lawyer on October 22. The track is the third single from Tiger JK to be released this year following August’s ‘POV’ and ‘The sea doesn’t get wet in the rain’ from the soundtrack of the series Monstrous, which was released in April.

Tiger JK was also featured in SEVENTEEN member Hoshi‘s solo single ‘Tiger’, which was released on July 29 in celebration of Global Tiger Day.

American-born South Korean-based solo rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Yoon Mirae, also of hip hop trio MFBTY, most recently provided the track ‘It’s My Life’ to the soundtrack of the second season of the series HOSPITAL PLAYLIST. While her last solo release came in the form of the 2019 single ‘Don’t forget me’, she notably provided the track ‘Flower’ to the soundtrack of Crash Landing On You and the track ‘Say’ to the soundtrack of Itaewon Class.

F.HERO most recently released a new collaborative track with GOT7‘s YUGYEOM and fellow Thai rapper Twopee Southside titled ‘OOOWEE’. The single, which was released on November 29, is F.HERO’s eighth single of the year and follows his previous collaboration with GOT7’s Youngjae titled ‘Irreplaceable’, which was released in August.

He also notably released cross-country collaboration ‘Run The Town’ with breakout Cambodian rapper VannDa and fellow Thai rappers 1MILL and Sprite in April.

Thai actor and singer Billkin recently released his third single of the year, ‘Mr. Everything’, on December 7. Billkin notably joined Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo on the rerelease his romantic ballad ‘Give Me Your Forever’ earlier this year in January following their live rendition of the collaboration at the live-streamed BYE 2021 concert on New Year’s Eve.