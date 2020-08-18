A TikTok user has mashed up M83‘s hit ‘Midnight City’ with the trademark laugh of The Simpsons character Nelson Muntz — check out the end product below.

The band’s 2011 single — which gained prominence in the UK as the theme music for Made In The Chelsea — was given an unusual upgrade by Canadian TikTok user Teo Domani, who describes themselves as the “CEO of mash-ups”, earlier this week.

Domani’s original creation, subtitled “I don’t know why I made this”, took audio of Nelson laughing at Bart in The Simpsons Movie, pitched it up and then applied it as the screeching vocal sample that can be heard in the opening and chorus sections of ‘Midnight City’.

The clip has so far been viewed over 3.9 million times on TikTok, and you can see the original clip, as well as a longer version of Domani’s creation, below.

The most recent M83 album, ‘DSVII’, was released in September 2019.

In other TikTok news, the social media platform is currently facing a US ban after it incurred the wrath of President Donald Trump earlier this month, with Trump giving the Chinese-owned company until September 15 to sell its US operations to an American company.

Microsoft are currently in talks to buy those US operations, with the technology giant releasing a statement about their intentions on August 3.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns,” the company said. “It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”