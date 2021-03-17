TikTok user goes viral with impression of Tool’s Maynard James Keenan

A TikTok user has gone viral thanks to his impersonation of Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan – watch the clip below.

The video sees user ragerbrown1979 thrashing around topless, mimicking the unique onstage antics of Keenan – also of Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. “Doing the Maynard,” he wrote as the caption.

Soundtracked by a slice of heavy Tool-inspired rock, the footage also includes the message: “Can’t take a Tool fan to the club they gone be doing this shit.”

Since being uploaded earlier this week, the video has registered more than 26,000 ‘likes’ on TikTok where it has been shared over 3000 times.

The enthusiastic Tool fan is also a guitarist, and has previously shared spins on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’, John Mayer’s recent acoustic cover of Kanye West and Estelle’s ‘American Boy’ and more.

Last month, Maynard James Keenan revealed that he contracted coronavirus for the second time late last year. He said last October that he was still suffering from lung damage after he tested positive for COVID in February while touring with Tool in Australia and New Zealand.

Keenan then caught the virus again last November, leading to him being hospitalised the following month. “Ugly, ugly. Couldn’t breathe,” he said of the experience.

Tool’s most recent album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, came out in 2019. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “If you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirit, the answer is also so.”

Puscifer, meanwhile, released their fourth record ‘Existential Reckoning’ last October.