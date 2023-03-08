Thai trio Tilly Birds announce debut concert in Singapore

Thai band Tilly Birds have announced their debut concert in Singapore.

The alt rock band will perform in Singapore for the first time on Saturday July 8, 8PM at the Gateway Theatre. Tickets run from S$98 to S$138 and will be available from Sistic this Friday (March 10) at 10AM.

Tilly Birds are the trio of Third, Billy and Milo (the band name being a portmanteau of all their names). Founded in 2010, the band have two full-length records under their belt, the latest being 2021’s ‘It’s Gonna Be Okay’. The album was named one of NME’s top Asian albums of that year and also clinched the band several awards at the T-Pop Of The Year Music Awards, including Best Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year.

Last year, the group released a deluxe edition of the record that included live versions of eight album cuts from their ‘cinematic virtual’ concert titled ‘Is Everything OK?’, including the MILLI-featuring opening song ‘Just Being Friendly’.

According to a press release, there will be limited VIP packages available for the Singapore concert with premium front-row seats and a group photo opportunity. Get more details from promoter Mode Entertainment here.