Tilly Birds win big at TOTY Music Awards 2021

The winners of Thai award show T-Pop Of The Year (TOTY) Music Awards 2021 have been announced, with Thai rock act Tilly Birds being crowned the night’s biggest winner.

The TOTY Music Awards – now in its second year – took place on Monday (February 28) night, with a virtual livestream on the awards’ YouTube channel and social media pages.

Tilly Birds – whose sophomore album ‘It’s Gonna Be Okay’ landed in the 18th spot of NME’s 25 Best Asian Albums of 2021 list – walked away with the awards for Best Artist of the Year (Group), Best Album of the Year, Best Song of the Year for ‘Until Then’ and Best Music of the Year (Male Group).

Following the conclusion of the event, Tilly Birds took to Instagram to celebrate their wins, as they posed with they trophies.

Tilly Birds member Nurdanai Chuchat also won Best Producer of the Year. Other notable winners at the TOTY Music Awards 2021 include Hugo for Best Artist of the Year (Solo), F.HERO and MILLI for Best Music of the Year (Collaboration) for ‘Mirror Mirror’, and 4EVE for Best Music of the Year (Female Group).

The awards ceremony also saw performances from the likes of MILLI, 4EVE, MATCHA, Patrickananda, No One Else and more.

Thai singer and actor Thongchai McIntyre was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his contributions to the Thai music and entertainment industry.

The complete list of winners at the TOTY Music Awards 2021 is: