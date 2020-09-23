Tim Burgess announces new EP ‘Ascent Of The Ascended’, shares first single

Tim Burgess has announced that he’s releasing a new EP called ‘Ascent Of The Ascended’ – you can listen to the first single below.

Set to arrive November 27, The Charlatans frontman’s new EP follows his recent album ‘I Love The New Sky’, which NME called “an autobiographical beaut that skips along to gorgeous melodies” in a four-star review.

The 6-track EP, which was part recorded in New York City and features a new version of The Charlatans classic ‘The Only One I Know’, is preceded by new single ‘Yours. To Be’.

Advertisement

“It’s all about making the most of moments as they are happening,” Burgess said of the track. “At the tail end of the glory of the night before – with all the hope and beauty that the following morning brings. Away from the glare of the party – like the calm after the storm has left town.

“It’s a feeling that’s so pure and uncluttered. It’s around a while, then real life starts to creep back in.” You can listen to ‘Yours. To Be’ below:

Speaking on the new EP, Burgess said: “There was an energy that came from recording the album with such a brilliant band – I didn’t want it to end, I wanted to record a bit of a magnum opus, which is where Ascent of the Ascended came in.

“I’d always wanted to work with Charles Hayward from This Heat, so we have him a ring and he said yeah. With ‘Yours. To Be’ being almost like an instant feeling you get in a moment, very rarely in your life – the two songs are so different but they somehow complement each other. So an EP was the perfect idea.”

See the ‘Ascent Of The Ascended’ below:

Advertisement

1. ‘The Ascent Of The Ascended’

2. ‘Yours. To Be’

3. ‘Laurie’ (Paste Session)

4. ‘The Mall’ (Paste Session)

5. ‘The Only One I Know’ (Paste Session)

6. ‘Undertow’ (Paste Session)

Out November 27, you can pre-order ‘Ascent Of The Ascended’ here.

Earlier this year, Burgess has pledged to reserve all future guestlist spots at his shows to NHS staff.

It comes as a gesture of support amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, which is seeing huge strain be put on care services across the UK.

“I get an allowance for a decent number of guests at each show that we play,” Burgess wrote on Twitter. “If/ when my tour gets re-scheduled, all the guestlist places will be set aside for NHS staff.”