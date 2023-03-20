Tim Burgess to launch Listening Parties as radio show and podcast

Tim Burgess has announced that Tim’s Twitter Listening Party will be heading to Absolute Radio for a new six-part series.

The Charlatans frontman started his Listening Parties – in which he invites artists to Tweet along track-by-track to provide insight on new and classic albums – in March 2020. This was in response to the first national lockdown and since then, there have been hundreds of instalments and two books about the popular online events.

Now, Burgess will take the series to Absolute Radio for six weeks, beginning this Sunday (March 26) – you can listen to the first show here from 10pm until midnight. It’ll then be available to listen back as a podcast.

His first guests will be Fall Out Boy, with The Kinks also confirmed to be making an appearance later in the series.

“After three years online, it’s exciting to be bringing The Listening Party to the radio airwaves with Absolute Radio,” Burgess said. “We’ve got some ace albums and brilliant guests lined up.”

A huge thanks to @absoluteradio – can’t wait to bring The @LlSTENlNG_PARTY to the airwaves My guests this coming Sunday are @falloutboy

pic.twitter.com/WQiGboA2tf — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 20, 2023

Absolute Radio’s Content Director, Paul Sylvester added: “Tim’s Listening Party has become a phenomenon. Giving audiences the chance to listen to the music and conversation while engaging with other fans on social media ties everything together. It fits perfectly with Absolute Radio’s specialist and storytelling strategy, and we can’t wait to work with Tim to get the show on-air.”

In other recent news, Burgess has released the ‘Atypical Music EP’, which features remixed tracks from his latest double album ‘Typical Music’.

The remix EP enlists the help of English DJ and musician Andy Votel and Filipino singer-songwriter Eyedress. Votel has remixed two of the tracks (lead single ‘Flamingoes’ and ‘A Bloody Nose’) while Eyedress has delivered a new spin on the opening track ‘Sure Enough’.

Meanwhile, last week, The Charlatans and Johnny Marr announced an outdoor co-headline show for this year.

The two indie acts are due to perform at The Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire on Saturday, August 26 as part of the historic venue’s 2023 summer concert series – you can find tickets here.