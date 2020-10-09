Tim De Cotta releases smooth new single, ‘Catch & Release’

Singapore singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim De Cotta has released a new track, ‘Catch & Release’.

‘Catch & Release’ is the third song that the musician has released from his upcoming EP, ‘Heart Matter’. The soulful new tune sees De Cotta pay homage to ‘80s R&B, with a heavy emphasis on drum machines (think Mutume’s classic ‘Juicy Fruit’).

Written, performed and produced by De Cotta, ’Catch & Release’ is about the back-and-forth bickering in a lover’s spat.

Listen to it below.

‘Catch & Release’ follows the release of the upcoming ‘Heart Matter’ EP’s first two singles, ‘Lying Eyes’, and ‘When I Met You’. Like ‘Catch & Release’, the two songs tackle the darker side of relationships, a theme that will be prevalent on ‘Heart Matter’.

The ‘Heart Matter’ EP will be Tim De Cotta’s first project since his 2017 debut EP, ‘Heartstrings’. De Cotta has yet to confirm a release date for ‘Heart Matter’.

Tim De Cotta and his band, The Warriors, are currently scheduled to perform for the *SCAPE Music Day Out virtual festival alongside acts such as Caracal, .gif, and Bakers In Space from October 16 to 18.

De Cotta has long been a prominent member of Singapore’s music scene, rooted in the realms of jazz, soul, R&B and hip-hop. He has performed with the likes of Charlie Lim, Vandetta, Chok Kerong, Inch Chua, .gif, Disco Hue and Ling Kai. He is also a member of the band TAJ, who released the album ‘The Astral Journey’ in 2015.