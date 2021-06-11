timothy Run gets personal on debut solo EP ‘Songs From The Shelf’

Manila-based singer-songwriter timothy Run has released his first-ever solo EP titled ‘Songs from the Shelf’.

Arriving on June 11, the five-track record includes the previously released singles ‘I’m Just A Man’ and ‘Take It Or Leave It’. It also features three new songs: ‘Not Jealous At All’, ‘A Bird And A Car’ and ‘Oh, What A Wonderful Life’.

Listen to the EP below.

Advertisement

In a statement to NME, timothy Run revealed that while writing for this new project, he had strived to be honest and bold. Inspired by music from the ’70s and ’80s, his tunes come with a touch of nostalgia, mixed with a modern twist to find the in-between of preservation and innovation.

The opening track ‘Not Jealous At All’ is a funky song that talks about being possessive in love, while ‘Take It Or Leave It’ is about being caught in the middle between falling for a person and not caring at all.

‘I’m Just A Man’, which he originally released in 2019, speaks of people being walking contradictions, while ‘A Bird And A Car’ points out one’s internal struggles of not being enough. The EP’s closure, ‘Oh, What A Wonderful Life’, is a track about finding hope in an otherwise hopeless world.

timothy Run – whose real name is Tim Marquez – began his solo music career in 2019. Apart from being a soloist, he’s also a member of the pop rock quartet One Click Straight and the two-man project Manila Magic.