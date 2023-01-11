TimsTwitterListeningParty to celebrate 15 years of Courteeners’ ‘St. Jude’

Courteeners are set to celebrate 15 years of their classic debut album ‘St. Jude‘ by going through it track by track as part of #TimsTwitterListeningParty.

The Manchester band are gearing up for the 15th anniversary reissue of their debut studio album, which is due for release on January 13 (and you can pre-order here).

To mark the occasion, frontman Liam Fray will be listening along with the album and tweeting his memories of making each and every song as part of The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess’ now legendary #TimsTwitterListeningParty at 8pm on Tuesday January 17.

‘St. Jude’ first found the band fame in 2008. Produced by Stephen Street, it contained the hit single and indie disco staple ‘Not Nineteen Forever’, as well as fan favourites ‘Cavorting’, ‘Please Don’t’ and ‘What Took You So Long?’.

The expanded new edition of ‘St. Jude’ will include the original album as well as B-sides, non-album singles and demos from that era. The band recently shared an “unearthed” track from the ‘St. Jude’ sessions – ‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’.

Fray will be playing a one-off solo charity gig at O2 Ritz in Manchester on Friday, January 13 2023 in aid of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity – A Bed Every Night.

Additionally, Courteeners are set to perform their debut record in its entirety at Heaton Park in Manchester on June 9, 2023.

Upon announcing the huge homecoming gig, Fray said: “They grow up so fast. Can’t believe our darling ‘St. Jude’ is 15 next year. Think it’s time for a celebration and we all know that great things come in threes – the Star Wars trilogy, Sooty, Sweep & Soo and now, here we are, with the third instalment of ‘Courteeners at Heaton Park’.”