Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles hits back at “racist” accusations of daughter “skin-lightening”

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has hit out at “racist” accusations that her daughter had lightened her skin in the ‘Renaissance’ concert film.

The film’s premiere was held at the weekend in Los Angeles and some fans later made comments about Beyoncé’s appearance, pointing to her platinum blonde wig and what they assumed was her lighter skin tone.

In a lengthy Instagram statement posted alongside a video set to the singer’s hit ‘Brown Skin Girl’, Knowles condemned the “stupid ignorant self-hating racist statements”, insinuating that Beyoncé somehow “wanted to be white”.

Advertisement

“She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?… Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown,” she began.

“What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal [Beyoncé’s hairstylist, saying] she was from TMZ…and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal. Well that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness. What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that’s on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.”

She continued: “I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.

“Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things… I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”

Despite this, the early reviews of the concert film have heaped praise on the singer’s new concert film, with particular plaudits for its behind-the-scenes elements and visuals. It will land in cinemas on Friday (December 1).

Advertisement

The film’s premiere was attended by former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, as well as Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Lizzo, and Chlöe and Halle Bailey.