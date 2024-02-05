Tina Turner honoured at Grammys 2024 with tribute featuring Oprah Winfrey

The late Tina Turner was honoured at last night’s Grammys with a tribute featuring Oprah Winfrey and The Colour Purple’s Fantasia Barrino.

The tribute began with Winfrey delivering a speech praising Turner, who passed away in May aged 83. Winfrey described her as a “towering figure” while a guitarist played the iconic riff of ‘Proud Mary’.

“She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll, who inspired millions, a moving symbol of grace and grit, soul and power,” she said. “Our love and respect for Tina grew as we witnessed her bravely reclaim her freedom. From the moment I met Tina, first as a fan, then later blessed to become her friend, she was a special kind of role model… And as those big wheels of time keep on turning, Tina’s voice continues to speak to all of us.”

She then handed over to Barrino, whose rendition of ‘Proud Mary’ began a cappella, before erupting into the high-energy classic.

Check out the performance below:

#TheColorPurple star Fantasia Barrino performs in honor of Tina Turner at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/6gPcscJlMa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Annie Lennox performed a cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in tribute to Sinead O’Connor during the ceremony’s In Memoriam section. During her performance, she raised one arm in the air and said: “Artists for a ceasefire. Peace in the world.”

Stevie Wonder began the section, remembering his friend Tony Bennett and why he admired him, citing his “love for art, peace, unity and civil rights”. “Tony, I’m gonna miss you forever,” he said. “I love you always, and God bless that God allowed us to have you and have us in this time and space in our lives.”

He then performed a version of ‘For Once In My Life’, duetting with a video recording of Bennett, and ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’.

Jon Batiste concluded the In Memoriam segment on a more upbeat note, delivering versions of Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ and Sound Of Blackness’ ‘About Optimistic’.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage. Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.

Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, as she won Best Pop Vocal Album, and U2 took the audience inside their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.