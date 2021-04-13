Singapore’s Hydeout festival returning for virtual April edition with Charli XCX, Tinashe, TOKiMONSTA and more

Singaporean virtual festival Hydeout: The Prelude has announced its April lineup, led by the likes of Charli XCX, Tinashe and TOKiMONSTA.

Hydeout was originally scheduled to take place in Singapore as a live festival over two weekends in April 2020 but was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It bounced back earlier this year with performances from DJ SNAKE, Rita Ora, Yellow Claw, Sam Feldt and more in January and February.

Today (April 13), organisers have announced a second round of the festival, which will take place over five days: April 14, 16, 17, 23 and 24.

The festival is predominantly EDM-centric, but will feature pop and rap acts such as Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, G-Eazy and more. There will also be a handful of Asian acts in the lineup, such as MYRNE and Rriley from Singapore, Bohan Phoenix from China, and Manila Killa from the Philippines.

On April 16, Hydeout will also premiere a number of performances that have been pre-recorded specially for the festival. The acts who will perform in this window include Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, Charli XCX and The Kid LAROI. A replay of Rita Ora’s set from January will also be available.

The following day, performances from G-Eazy, Slushii, TOKiMONSTA and Alison Wonderland will be broadcast. A special performance from Martin Garrix can also be purchased via Video On Demand (VOD).

Other acts who will perform VOD sets throughout April include Singapore’s MYRNE and Rriley, as well as Zedd, Bohan Phoenix, Armin Van Buuren. There will also be special film screenings from Above & Beyond, Hardwell and Afrojack.

Passes to April’s selection of performances can be purchased here. Passes will be available in two tiers: All Access, and Pay As You Go. All Access passes will give attendees access to all shows, while Pay As You Go lets viewers pick and choose which shows they’d like to view and pay for.

All performances will be available at 12pm SGT on their respective premiere dates.

The April line-up for Hydeout: The Prelude is:

April 14:

Hardwell – Metropole (VOD)

Hardwell – Living The Dream (VOD)

Hardwell – If You Dream It, You Can Do It (VOD)

Hardwell – WBGF (VOD)

April 16:

Wiz Khalifa

Tinashe

Charli XCX

The Kid LAROI

Rita Ora (Replay)



April 17:

G-Eazy

Slushii

TOKiMONSTA

Alison Wonderland

Martin Garrix (VOD)



April 23:

Zedd – True Colours (VOD)

Armin Only –Intense (VOD)

Fedde Le Grand – The Next Level In Dance (VOD)

Yung Bae (VOD)

Manila Killa (VOD)

Bohan Phoenix (VOD)



April 24:

Above & Beyond – ABGT 3000 (VOD)

Hardwell – Hockheim Film (VOD)

Afrojack – No Place Like Home (VOD)

MYRNE (VOD)

YOUTOPIA: Trouze + Emma Hewitt (VOD)

Rriley (VOD)