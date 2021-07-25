Tinashe reveals details of her fifth studio album ‘333’, releases new single

Tinashe has revealed details of her forthcoming album, ‘333’, and has released its third single, ‘i can see the future’.

Sharing the album artwork to her Instagram on July 23, ‘333’ features an image of the artist crouched amid peaceful scenery, donning three eyes. The album is marked for release on August 6.

Advertisement

In the same post, Tinashe – full name Tinashe Kachingwe – revealed a single would drop that night. A subsequent Instagram post revealed the track’s title.

Listen to ‘i can see the future’ below:

The new single follows the release of two other album cuts, ‘Bouncin’ and ‘Pasadena’, the latter being Tinashe’s first single of the year and a collaborative effort with rapper Buddy. The pair had previously worked together on his single ‘Glitch’, released September 2020.

As well as Buddy, ‘333’ looks set to feature other collaborations with the likes of Kaytranada, Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Wax Motif, Quiet Child and Kudzai to be featured throughout.

The release of ‘333’ marks the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Songs for You’, which was released via her own label Tinashe Music.

Advertisement

As well as new album details, Tinashe announced a US tour set to begin in September, with South Korean alt-pop musician Rei Ami along in support.

Tinashe’s 2021 US tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 16 – Houston, House of Blues

Saturday 18 – Austin, Emos Austin

Sunday 19 – Dallas, House of Blues

Tuesday 21 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

Wednesday 22 – Milwaukee, The Rave/Eagles Club

Friday 24 – Chicago, House of Blues

Saturday 25 – Chicago, House of Blues

Monday 27 – Royal Oak, Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tuesday 28 – Mckees Rocks, Roxian Theatre

Wednesday 29 – Boston, Big Night Live

Thursday 30 – New York, Terminal 5

OCTOBER

Saturday 2 – Brooklyn, Warsaw

Sunday 3 – Washington D.C., 9:30 Club

Wednesday 6 – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre

Thursday 7 – St. Louis, The Pageant

Saturday 9 – Denver, Summit Music Hall

Sunday 10 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

Tuesday 12 – Sacramento, Ace of Spades

Thursday 14 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

Friday 15 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park

Saturday 16 – Santa Ana, Observatory

Sunday 17 – Los Angeles, The Novo

Tuesday 19 – San Francisco, The Warfield

Thursday 21 – Seattle, The Showbox

NOVEMBER

Saturday 13 – Las Vegas, Day N Vegas