Tinashe reveals details of her fifth studio album ‘333’, releases new single

Tinashe has revealed details of her forthcoming album, ‘333’, and has released its third single, ‘i can see the future’.
Sharing the album artwork to her Instagram on July 23, ‘333’ features an image of the artist crouched amid peaceful scenery, donning three eyes. The album is marked for release on August 6.
In the same post, Tinashe – full name Tinashe Kachingwe – revealed a single would drop that night. A subsequent Instagram post revealed the track’s title.
Listen to ‘i can see the future’ below:
The new single follows the release of two other album cuts, ‘Bouncin’ and ‘Pasadena’, the latter being Tinashe’s first single of the year and a collaborative effort with rapper Buddy. The pair had previously worked together on his single ‘Glitch’, released September 2020.
As well as Buddy, ‘333’ looks set to feature other collaborations with the likes of Kaytranada, Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Wax Motif, Quiet Child and Kudzai to be featured throughout.
The release of ‘333’ marks the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Songs for You’, which was released via her own label Tinashe Music.
As well as new album details, Tinashe announced a US tour set to begin in September, with South Korean alt-pop musician Rei Ami along in support.
Tinashe’s 2021 US tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 16 – Houston, House of Blues
Saturday 18 – Austin, Emos Austin
Sunday 19 – Dallas, House of Blues
Tuesday 21 – Minneapolis, First Avenue
Wednesday 22 – Milwaukee, The Rave/Eagles Club
Friday 24 – Chicago, House of Blues
Saturday 25 – Chicago, House of Blues
Monday 27 – Royal Oak, Royal Oak Music Theatre
Tuesday 28 – Mckees Rocks, Roxian Theatre
Wednesday 29 – Boston, Big Night Live
Thursday 30 – New York, Terminal 5
OCTOBER
Saturday 2 – Brooklyn, Warsaw
Sunday 3 – Washington D.C., 9:30 Club
Wednesday 6 – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre
Thursday 7 – St. Louis, The Pageant
Saturday 9 – Denver, Summit Music Hall
Sunday 10 – Salt Lake City, The Depot
Tuesday 12 – Sacramento, Ace of Spades
Thursday 14 – Phoenix, The Van Buren
Friday 15 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park
Saturday 16 – Santa Ana, Observatory
Sunday 17 – Los Angeles, The Novo
Tuesday 19 – San Francisco, The Warfield
Thursday 21 – Seattle, The Showbox
NOVEMBER
Saturday 13 – Las Vegas, Day N Vegas