Tiny Moving Parts announce Asia tour dates in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and more

American rock band Tiny Moving Parts have announced the dates for their 2023 ‘Self Titled’ Asia tour, which will see them performing in Vietnam, Thailand and more.

The band will set to begin their trek this March 10 at the MoM Livehouse in Hong Kong before continuing on to Hanoi Rock City in Vietnam on March 12. The next stop on the tour sees them performing at Central World Livehouse in Bangkok, Thailand before performing at a currently unrevealed tour date.

They then move on to the next announced date at the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta on March 19.

The group will then play a series of four shows in Japan, performing in Kobe on March 21, Nagoya on March 22, and two shows in Tokyo on March 23 and 24. The final show of Tiny Moving Parts’ Asia tour will take place at Pipe Live Music in Taipei, Taiwan on March 26.

Extremely excited to announce Tiny Moving Parts Asia Tour 2023!! Tickets will be on sale this Friday, More information on www.skeshmm.com! #TMPAsia2023 #TinyMovingParts #SkeshEntertainment #10yearsofskesh Posted by Skesh Entertainment on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Tickets for all concerts announced so far are now available via concert organiser Skesh Entertainment’s website.

Tiny Moving Parts debuted with their first album ‘Waves Rise, Waves Recede, the Ocean Is Full of Waves’ in 2009 and have subsequently released seven other full length albums, the most recent of which was their 2022 self-titled album. The group’s seventh album ‘breathe’ was notably their last under longtime record label Hopeless Records, with the group opting to self-release their eighth album.

Formed by the trio of brothers William and Matthew Chevalier and their cousin Dylan Mattheisen, Tiny Moving Parts first formed in high school in 2008.

Tiny Moving Parts 2023 Asia tour dates are:

March 10 – MoM Livehouse, Hong Kong

March 12 – Hanoi Rock City, Hanoi, Vietnam

March 14 – Central World Livehouse, Bangkok, Thailand

March 19 – Hammersonic Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia

March 21 – Harbor Studio, Kobe, Japan

March 22 – R.A.D., Nagoya, Japan

March 23 – Garret, Tokyo, Japan

March 24 – Garret, Tokyo, Japan

March 26 – Pipe Live Music, Taipei, Taiwan