TNGHT’s Lunice announces new album and shares ‘No Commas’

TNGHT member Lunice has announced his second album ‘Open’ and has shared its first single ‘No Commas’. Check it out below.

‘Open’, the Montreal producer’s second album, is set for release on June 23 via LuckyMe. The LP follows his 2017 debut ‘CCCLX’. Each song on ‘Open’ was created with the idea of how it would translate during a live performance in mind.

The LP’s first single ‘No Commas’ features rapper Cali Cartier. “This track is the result of multiple natural occurrences where the melody, drums, and vocal performance coincidentally fit with each other in the moment of creation without any prior motive behind it,” Lunice said in a press release.

“I find these instinctual moments of creativity beautiful and inspiring,” he added. The music video, directed by Cameron Morse, features clips of Lunice dancing in a grocery store as well as iPhone shot footage of Cali Carter rapping in a garage.

‘Open’ features collaborations with rappers and producers such as Zach Zoya, Yuki Dreams Again, DAGr, Jay Century, Stargate, and DRTWRK.

‘OPEN’ Tracklist:

‘YAYAYA’ (feat. Stargate)

‘Last Time’ (feat. Zach Zoya)

‘Red Congo’

‘Walk’ (feat. Cali Cartier)

‘Winnebago’ (feat. DAGR)

‘Make Face’

‘Open’ (feat. Yuki Dreams Again)

‘Life Happening’

‘Rube Boii’ (feat. Drtwrk and Jay Century)

‘No Commas’ (feat. Cali Cartier)

Meanwhile TNGHT, the hip-hop production duo founded by Lunice and Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke, had their last release in 2021, with the charity single ‘Brick Figures’. Before that they released the track ‘TUMS’, which signalled their return from a two-year hiatus.

Mohawke recently became a resident DJ for Rinse FM, after the station added a host of new programmes from a range of names in the underground scene. He is also set to perform at this year’s Project 6 festival on May 26 at Brockwell park alongside Ghetts, Goldie, and Channel Tres.