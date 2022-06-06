Todd Rundgren and King Crimson’s Adrian Belew to embark on David Bowie tribute tour

Todd Rundgren and King Crimson’s Adrian Belew have shared details of a ‘Celebrating David Bowie‘ tribute tour that’s due to hit North America this autumn.

The celebrated guitarist and ex-King Crimson axeman will be joined by Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore and Jeffrey Gaines on the 15-date tour to pay tribute to the late, influential British musician.

Bassist Angeline Saris, drummer Michael Urbano, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Scrote (Angelo Bundini), who put together the first Celebrating David Bowie tour in 2017, are in the tour’s backing band. Scrote is producing the tour alongside Miles Copeland.

Langdon said in a statement [via Rolling Stone]: “David Bowie was a master. It’s impossible to put into words quite how much he taught me. It gives me a huge thrill to get to honour Mr. B. and to be a small part of this immense celebration of his life and work with these world-class musicians and everyone, who like me feels his energy alive and vital around me now just as it was then & forever shall be.”

Scrote added: “One of the things we’re doing differently on this tour is featuring a three-guitar attack. David has always been famous for his spectacular guitarists – the epic solos of Mick Ronson, the bluesy feel of Earl Slick, the funkiness of Carlos Alomar and Nile Rodgers, the bombast of Reeves Gabrels, and the otherworldly guitar of Adrian Belew who is still one of the most original guitarists working today.

“To explore all of these guitar sides of Bowie’s songs, we’re highlighting Adrian’s brilliance, Todd’s guitar wizardry, and whatever guitar mayhem I can muster in between.”

‘Celebrating David Bowie’ 2022 tour dates (buy tickets here):

OCTOBER

06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

07 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

09 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

13 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Showroom

17 – Quebec City, QC @ Le Capitole

18 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

31 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

NOVEMBER

03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Ctr

10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

12 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Music Hall

13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Meanwhile, the director of the forthcoming Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream has said that he worked himself so hard on the movie that he suffered a heart attack.

Helmed by Brett Morgen (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane), the docufilm promises to take viewers on an “immersive” journey via “sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage, unseen performances” that are anchored by Bowie’s music and words.

It’s the first film to be supported by the David Bowie Estate, which granted Morgen unprecedented access to its collection. Press material says that the Estate presented Morgen with more than five million assets in 2017.

The director has now said his own life was “out of control” when he began work on the film in January of that year. “Just as I started working on this film, I suffered a massive heart attack. I flatlined for three minutes and was in a coma,” Morgen said.