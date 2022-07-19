Thailand’s Together Festival reveals first wave lineup with Timmy Trumpet, Sub Zero Project and more

Thailand’s Together Festival has revealed the first phase of artists joining the event, which includes AXMO, Sub Zero Project and more.

The festival promoter took to social media today (July 19) to announce its phase 1 lineup, confirming that AXMO, Sub Zero Project, Timmy Trumpet, Will Sparks and W&W will perform on September 3. Check out the current lineup for Together Festival 2022 below.

The festival is notably scheduled to run for two days: September 2 and 3 at the Bitec Bangna in Bangkok. Further details on the rest of the lineup have yet to be disclosed.

Tickets are now on sale via Together Festival’s website, starting at THB2,850 for general admission. Single and two-day VIP and VVIP Premium passes are also available, beginning at THB55,000.

This marks the festival’s comeback since its last instalment in 2019, which featured artists like Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake and Gryffin.

In late May, Bangkok held Creamfields Thailand, its first dance music festival since the coronavirus pandemic began. The two day affair featured sets from R3HAB, Jauz, Jeffrey Sutorious, Salvatore Ganacci and more.

Meanwhile, other popular music festivals in Thailand are also making their return this year. Wonderfruit recently revealed their first phase lineup with Japanese producer Soichi Terada, American EDM duo Telefon Tel Aviv, Thai rock band H3F and more. Very Festival, on the other hand, has added Lauv, brb., Violette Wautier, Dept and Autta to their lineup.

Also set to return this year is Maho Rasop in November, though a lineup for its return has yet to be announced.

The current lineup for Together Festival 2022 is:

AXMO

Sub Zero Project

Timmy Trumpet

Will Sparks

W&W