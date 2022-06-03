Tohji shares star-studded new album, ‘T-Mix’, featuring Yeule, Bladee, Mechatok and more

Japanese hyperpop artist Tohji has dropped his latest album, ‘T-mix’.

Featuring a guest-heavy, 11-song tracklist, the album includes two previously released singles: the Mechatok-produced ‘ULTRA RARE’, which the rapper dropped earlier this April; and May’s ‘Twilight Zone’, which features an appearance from Bladee. Mechatok also contributes production on three other tracks: ‘WATER WAY’, ‘HANABI’, and ‘UFO’.

Beyond the aforementioned features, ‘T-mix’ also enlists Yeule on ‘Shell’, London’s Palmistry on ‘HANABI’, and Latvia’s Thrilliam Angels on ‘Maihama’. Meanwhile, Tokyo producer Banvox, who also serves as the record’s executive producer, features on album cut ‘Super Ocean Man’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘T-mix’ below:

“This is my new mixtape series – this is my first swag namecard. To be continued… breathe in this blue,” Tohji shared about the project on an Instagram story, in both Japanese and English.

The project follows the Thrilliam Angels-produced EP ‘broken ep’, which Tohji released earlier this year in January. In February, the rapper also featured on Yeule’s sophomore LP, ‘Glitch Princess’, contributing to album track ‘Perfect Blue’. Last year, Tohji dropped ‘KUUGA’, a collaborative project with fellow Japanese MC Loota and French producer Brodinski.

In 2020, the rapper dropped the single ‘Oreo’, which received remixes from Mura Masa and ambient producer Malibu. Last November, Tohji dropped a music video for the track ‘POOLSIDE’, as part of the group Mall Boyz with fellow Tokyo MC Gummyboy – the group with which Tohji initial rose to prominence.