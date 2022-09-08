Tokyo’s For Tracy Hyde drop heavy single ‘Milkshake’, announce split release with Thailand’s Death of Heather

Japanese dream pop outfit For Tracy Hyde have dropped a fuzzy new single, ‘Milkshake’.

The latest by the Tokyo indie band features a heavy dose of shoegaze, balancing the gliding voice of lead vocalist eureka over crashing waves of guitar distortion and drums.

Listen to ‘Milkshake’ below:

‘Milkshake’ will receive a physical release in November as part of a split 7-inch single with Thai shoegazers Death Of Heather. The Thai quartet will contribute the single ‘Pretty Things’, which the band previously released in February. The split release will be put out via Japan’s notable indie imprint, P-Vine Records, on November 2.

For Tracy Hyde’s most recent album was 2021’s ‘Ethernity’. The record, themed after America, marked the Japanese band’s fourth full-length effort, following albums including 2019’s ‘New Young City’, and 2017’s ‘he(r)art’.

The Tokyo dream poppers last toured Asia in 2019, supporting ‘New Young City’ in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

For Tracy Hyde recently announced the departure of their longtime guitarist, U-1 earlier this February. The band currently consists of vocalist eureka, guitarist natsubot (Azusa Suga), bassist Mav, and drummer Soukou.

Meanwhile, last week, Death of Heather dropped the single ‘Head In The Sand’, which also marked a similar turn towards a heavier sound. The Thai quartet also recently completed a tour of Southeast Asia earlier in July, with one date in Singapore and six dates in Malaysia, in cities such as Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. The band also opened for Deafheaven on their Thai date, which happened in August.