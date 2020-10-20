Tom DeLonge announces new collaborative track with Illenium, ‘Paper Thin’

Tom DeLonge has announced a new collaborative song with Illenium called ‘Paper Thin’.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (October 19), the Angels & Airwaves frontman shared the track’s apocalyptic, animated official artwork while confirming that the team-up will arrive this Friday (October 23).

You can see that post below and pre-save the single on your desired streaming platform here. ‘Paper Thin’ is credited to Illenium, Tom DeLonge and Angels & Airwaves.

This comes after it was revealed earlier this month that DeLonge will be making his directorial debut with the film Monsters of California, which has been described as a “coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist”.

As well as directing and co-producing the film, DeLonge co-wrote its script with Ian Miller and will also be writing and performing original music for its soundtrack. The movie draws on the musician’s well-documented passion for UFOs and aliens.

Angels & Airwaves, meanwhile, released their latest single ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ in April. Proceeds from the track went to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Back in May, DeLonge said he would definitely play with Blink-182 again in the future but the group have got to “figure out the timing”.