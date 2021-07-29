Tom DeLonge calls Mark Hoppus “a real life superhero” in latest cancer update

Tom DeLonge has updated fans on the condition of Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, who confirmed last month that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The bassist/vocalist revealed his cancer diagnosis last month, saying: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.”

He has since given a few updates – the most recent being last week, when he revealed the good news that chemotherapy for his 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma seems to be working.

Today (July 29), former Blink frontman DeLonge took to Instagram to share a picture of the pair working on the band’s 1995 debut album, ‘Cheshire Cat’, along with an update on Hoppus’ health.

“Me and @markhoppus about to record Cheshire Cat @blink182,” he wrote, adding: “AND – Mark is doing well! Cancer is disappearing! But, he still has more chemo to do. As tough as it is, IT IS working! Mark is a real life superhero.”

You can see the post below:

The cancer Hoppus has is the same type that his mother recovered from, according to Consequence Of Sound.

“I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go,” he wrote in a separate message shared earlier in July.

Fellow musicians including his Simple Creatures bandmate Alex Gaskarth (also of All Time Low) and members of A Day To Remember, Of Mice & Men and Good Charlotte have voiced their support. Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge have also made statements issuing their support for their Blink-182 bandmate.

Meanwhile, Barker recently confirmed that Blink are likely to release a new album at some point in 2021, with the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed ‘Nine‘ set to feature Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell.