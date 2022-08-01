Tom DeLonge hints that he’s finally re-joined Blink-182

After years of swearing that his time with Blink-182 had not come to an end, Tom DeLonge may now be teasing that he’s finally re-joined the band in an official capacity.

Rumours of the co-frontman’s return began to swirl a few weeks ago, when Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in 2015 after DeLonge left “to change the world for my kids” – admitted that he didn’t know whether he was still a part of the band.

Later in the month, Blink themselves threw fuel onto the fire with a teaser for their upcoming Funko Pop! collaboration (a series of figures celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary), which features DeLonge.

Though the band are yet to confirm whether or not DeLonge has returned to the fray, the vocalist and guitarist has begun hinting at that being the case. Yesterday (July 31), he took to his Instagram profile with a classic photo of Blink in the ‘90s, captioned simply with the band’s own handle.

He’s since updated his bio to include Blink alongside Angels & Airwaves in the mention of his musical endeavours. That much is especially notable for the fact that DeLonge’s bio doesn’t make any mention of Box Car Racer (his short-lived side-project with Blink drummer Travis Barker), implying that he’s only listed projects with which he is currently active.

NME has reached out to representatives of Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge for comment.

The trio of Mark Hoppus, Barker and Skiba recorded two albums together – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – and have toured extensively. Their last show together went down in the early months of 2020. Blink performed last October as part of Barker’s ‘House Of Horrors’ broadcast, however Skiba was not present – Kevin Gruft (of Escape The Fate) performed with the band in his place.

Meanwhile, DeLonge is gearing up to release his directorial debut, Monsters Of California, later this year. The first trailer for the film arrived in May – check it out here.