Tom DeLonge teases new Angels and Airwaves album on the way

Tom DeLonge is continuing to tease the new Angels and Airwaves album via his Instagram account.

Having released a string of singles – ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’ – DeLonge revealed earlier this month (February 1) that the band were back in the studio working on their long-awaited sixth LP.

Angels and Airwaves’ last full-length record came in the form of 2014’s ‘The Dream Walker’. Since then, they’ve shared three EPs: ‘…Of Nightmares’ (2015), ‘Chasing Shadows’ (2016) and ‘We Don’t Need to Whisper Acoustic’ (2017).

On Thursday (February 25), the former Blink-182 guitarist – who last year stated that he would “definitely” reunite with his old band again at some point – shared a picture of himself stood against a white backdrop and the words, “The world is different now. We feel more of us.”

The image was captioned: “New album coming. This is the one”. See the full post below.

DeLonge shared further insight into the group’s next project by sharing a clip of a heavy, synth-driven track in the making earlier this month.

“This new Angels & Airwaves album is epic…” the musician wrote, before signing off with the rocket emoji.

The singer and guitarist first confirmed Angels & Airwaves were “back at it” in the studio over a year ago, on January 20 last year.

“Angels & Airwaves is back, and yes, this album will revisit my punk roots slammed within the progressive, atmospheric landscapes Angels and Airwaves has always been known for,” he wrote at the time.

The band released the song ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ last April in aid of the Covid-19 Response Fund of US non-profit Feeding America.