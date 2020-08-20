Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes share music video for ‘Tidal Wave’

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes have shared an animated music video for ‘Tidal Wave’. The song appears on their joint collaborative album ‘What Kinda Music’, which was released earlier in April this year.

The clip was directed by Jack Brown, who was also responsible for the similarly animated ‘Nightrider’ music video, featuring Freddie Gibbs.

‘Tidal Wave’ was animated by Brown, Ala Nunu Leszynska, Nanda Ormond, Guarav Wakankar, Chloé Mainge, Freddie Griffiths, Martin Robic and Caitlin Young. Watch it below:

The song was also performed live on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, which premiered last month. The performance featured guest appearances from John Mayer, Jordan Rakei, Rocco Palladino and more.

The Tiny Desk rendition of ‘Tidal Wave’ featured R&B singer/songwriter Joel Culpepper on vocals and Rocco Palladino – the son of legendary session bass player Pino Palladino – on bass guitar. Misch and Dayes stuck to lead vocals/guitar and drums respectively.

In March, Misch performed a soothing rendition of Nirvana‘s 1992 hit ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, as part of his own video series dubbed “Quarantine Sessions”.

In the series so far, he has covered Thundercat‘s ‘Them Changes’ and a mashup of Luther Vandross’ ‘Never Too Much’ and Mac Miller‘s ‘What’s the Use’. Most recently, he performed a cover of ‘Parabéns’ by Marcos Valle, assisted by Valle himself.