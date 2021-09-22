Tom Morello and Bring Me The Horizon team up for new track ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’

Tom Morello has teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a brand new single – listen to ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’ below.

The track is the latest preview of Morello’s forthcoming solo album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’, which lands next month and serves as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Atlas Underground’.

Speaking of the collaboration in a statement, Morello said: “Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that. I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before.

“This song was written on three continents – Oli [Sykes] was in Brazil, Jordan [Fish] was in England and then I was here in L.A. It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit.”

He added: “This song also has one of my favourite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

Listen to ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’ below:

Other recent previews of ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ include a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Highway To Hell’ featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder and a collaboration with Phantogram on the eerie ‘Driving To Texas’.

Morello recently revealed that Kanye West was among those who inspired the recording process of his upcoming new album, released on October 15.

“I read an interview with Kanye West, who was bragging about the fact that he had recorded vocals for two of his albums on the voice memo on his phone. And I said, ‘Well if it’s good enough for vocals on a Kanye West record, maybe I can record guitar riffs into my phone,’” he explained.

Bring Me The Horizon, meanwhile, recently returned with new single ‘DiE4u’ – watch frontman Oli Sykes’ interview with NME about the track above.