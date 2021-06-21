Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots release joint EP, ‘The Catastrophists’

Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots have released their collaborative EP, ‘The Catastrophists’, after sharing the lead single a couple of weeks ago.

The seven-track EP was announced earlier this month along with the single ‘Radium Girls’, and features collaborations with Pussy Riot‘s Nadya Tolokonnikova, Amy Interrupter, White Lung’s Mish Way, Ana Tijoux and The Last Internationale’s Delila Paz. Morello executive produced the record, with extra production from Bloody Beetroots’ Bob Rifo and Carl Restivo.

Listen to the EP below:

In a statement, Morello explained how the EP was born from “some scratchy voice memo recordings of guitar riffs” that he sent to Rifo during the pandemic.

“Working on these songs with the Italian-based The Bloody Beetroots was a literal life raft during a time of fear and anxiety. ‘The Catastrophists’ is unapologetically riff-heavy but laced with a dark tension, reflecting the times,” he said.

“[The EP] kept me sane and unexpectedly allowed me to make connections and really push myself as a guitarist, songwriter, and artist during a period of isolation.”

Rifo said ‘The Catastrophists’ comes years after the pair first tried to collaborate, but conflicting commitments kept getting in the way.

“This record is the result of two-plus years of misaligned schedules, then a 14-month lockdown that forced us to work from different continents. Clearly this was meant to be. It needed to exist.”