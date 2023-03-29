Tom Morello on if Rage Against The Machine might reschedule cancelled shows

Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello has revealed that the band have not made any plans to reschedule their cancelled shows in North America and Europe.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Morello shared an update on the status of the band and frontman Zack de la Rocha’s injury after he tore his Achilles tendon last year while performing. Following de la Rocha’s injury, the band had to cancel their 2022 UK and Europe and their 2023 North American tour dates.

When asked if the band will hit the road again once de la Rocha recovers, Morello replied: “We’ll see. If there is to be any more shows, we will announce it as a band. I don’t know. I know as much as you do, honestly. Right now we’re in time of healing.”

Morello was then asked if the band are on an indefinite hiatus, to which he responded: “There is no term. Rage Against The Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad. If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band. I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.”

Over the course of the interview, Morello would reiterate his point multiple times, saying “The conversations I’ve had with band members since the tour have been about life. It’s hard for me to explain,” and “I don’t have news for you on that. I apologize. There’s nothing internal in our discussions that says either yes or no.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Morello spoke of the band’s nomination to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, the cost of the band’s ticket prices, new solo music and more.

In December, Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford revealed that he has prostate cancer. He shared that he had his prostate removed just before the band were about to go on tour and shared an update on his diagnosis.