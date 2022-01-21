“Bros on parade!”: Tom Morello mistaken for ‘Jersey Shore’ cast member

Tom Morello has said that he was recently mistaken for a cast member from US reality show Jersey Shore.

The series in question ran for six seasons on MTV between 2009 and 2019. It documented the lives of eight housemates who shared a holiday home in the Seaside Heights borough in New Jersey (seasons two and four relocated to Florida and Italy respectively).

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (January 19), the Rage Against The Machine guitarist wrote: “I was hiking today when one of those ‘Hollywood Tours Of The Stars Homes’ vans pulled up.”

Advertisement

He continued: “The driver says on the bullhorn ‘Hey I recognize you from somewhere! Are you one of those Jersey Shore guys??’ I reply, ‘Absolutely.’ And everyone in the van took a photo.'”

You can see the tweet below.

Tom “the situation” Morello — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) January 19, 2022

The driver presumably thought Morello was either DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino or Ronny Ortiz-Magro. While the photo of Morello in question is yet to emerge, the post’s replies section is littered with jokes about the unexpected Rage/Jersey Shore crossover.

“TANNING IN THE NAME OF!” one fan responded, with second writing: “BROS ON PARADE!” Elsewhere, a Twitter used mocked-up a fake Rage Against The Machine album cover featuring the Jersey boys instead of Morello and his bandmates.

Advertisement

Another fan dubbed the musician “Tom ‘The Situation’ Morello”.

“If you’ve played with the E Street Band you are an honorary Jersey guy for life,” said Rick, referring to Morello’s stint as Bruce Springsteen’s guitarist. Brian wrote: “[You] should’ve said, ‘No, I’m the guitarist from Nickelback‘. They would’ve left you alone then…”.

Yesterday (January 20) Rage Against The Machine delayed the start of their upcoming US tour with Run The Jewels, resulting in a number of dates being postponed. It’ll now kick off on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Tom Morello released his latest solo album, ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’, last month. Check out NME‘s four-star review here.