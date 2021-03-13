Tom Odell announces fourth album and shares new song ‘Monster V.1’

Tom Odell has announced the release of his fourth album and has shared new single ‘Monster V.1’ – listen to it below.

‘Monsters’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Jubilee Road’, is set to arrive on June 25 via Columbia Records and will feature the previously released ‘Numb’.

Odell accompanied the announcement with a new song called ‘Monster V.1’. The track – which is the first of two versions – was penned while Odell was recovering from his own mental health issues.

Advertisement

“In 2019, my anxiety got so bad that I had to stop making music for a while,” Odell said of the song. “There was a period when it felt like I couldn’t leave the house without having a panic attack. I wrote this song, monster, about trying to overcome my struggles with those mental health problems.

He continued: “It makes me super sad to listen at moments because it brings back some tough times, but I am super proud of it and hope it resonates with people who are dealing with similar struggles. This first version is the song in its purest form, which I wanted you all to hear first, as the lyrics mean so much to me.”

Listen to ‘Monster V.1’ below:

Odell will perform a sold-out livestream show on April 10, during which he’ll perform music from the upcoming record.

A description of the show says it will be “a special interactive evening where he will answer fan’s questions and perform an intimate show. All proceeds from the show will be donated to Tom’s amazing band and crew whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic.”