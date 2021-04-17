Tom Petty’s ‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)’ is now available to stream

Tom Petty’s ‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)’ has now been added to streaming platforms – listen below.

The collection of alternative versions of some of Petty’s most beloved songs first appeared on the 2020 collection ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’, an expansive retrospective of 1994’s ‘Wildflowers’, which was produced by Rick Rubin.

Made up of 16 alternate takes, long cuts, and jam versions that didn’t make it on the original LP, ‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)’ also includes the 1992 track ‘You Saw Me Comin”, which had been unreleased until the release of ‘Wildflowers & All the Rest’.

Advertisement

In addition to being made available digitally, ‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)’ has also been released on CD and as a limited-edition gold vinyl. Listen to the album on Spotify below.

‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)’ track list:

01. ‘A Higher Place — Alternate Version’

02. ‘Hard On Me — Alternate Version’

03. ‘Cabin Down Below — Alternate Version’

04. ‘Crawling Back To You — Alternate Version’

05. ‘Only A Broken Heart — Alternate Version’

06. ‘Drivin’ Down To Georgia — Alternate Version’

07. ‘You Wreck Me — Alternate Version’

08. ‘It’s Good To Be King — Alternate Version’

09. ‘House In The Woods — Alternate Version’

10. ‘Honey Bee — Alternate Version’

11. ‘Girl On LSD — Alternate Version’

12. ‘Cabin Down Below — Alternate Version’

13. ‘Wildflowers — Alternate Version’

14. ‘Don’t Fade On Me — Alternate Version’

15. ‘Wake Up Time — Alternate Version’

16. ‘You Saw Me Comin’’

Last month, Spoon shared covers of two Tom Petty classics on digital streaming platforms for the first time.

The Austin band initially covered the 1976 song ‘Breakdown’ for the late rock star’s 70th Birthday Bash concert last year. The original track was the first single to be taken from Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ self-titled debut album.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has revealed that he turned down the chance to become Tom Petty‘s drummer because it would have been too “sad” to sit behind the kit so soon after Kurt Cobain‘s death.