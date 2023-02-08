Tommy Lee flashes again with nude photo – in bid to collaborate with Mr. Peanut

Tommy Lee has shared another nude photo in a bid to collaborate with Planters mascot Mr. Peanut.

The post came ahead of Mötley Crüe‘s first show of 2023 which kicks off in Atlantic City this Saturday (February 11) with Def Leppard.

“Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!,” wrote the veteran drummer alongside the NSFW picture.

It comes after he previously posted a full-frontal nude selfie across his social media accounts last summer while on a “bender”.

Days later, he mooned to the crowd showing the words ‘OnlyFans’ written in black marker across his bum at a show in Las Vegas before he went on to join the subscription-based social media platform, which is popular with sex workers, after his original photo was removed from Facebook and Instagram.

At the time, he said: “In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately. I wanna see what kinda trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right? And I think that we should dispel that fucking bullshit ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.’ Fuck that. Let’s fucking share it with the world.”

Lee then encouraged male members of the audience to show him their genitalia before saying: “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. … What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson recently said that Lee, her ex-husband, attempted to comfort her after Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series aired.

“I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it,” she said.

Later this year, Mötley Crüe will tour the UK and Europe. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.