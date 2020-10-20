Tommy Lee says he would be open to Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction

Tommy Lee has said he’d be open to the idea of a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction if Mötley Crüe were asked.

Read More: Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt reviewed

Speaking on the CLE ROCKS podcast, Lee opened up about the induction and addressed Nikki Sixx’s previous comments which indicated that the group would decline the honour if asked.

Whilst Lee said he understood Sixx’s concerns, he added: “You know what? There’s a bunch of people that are in there that he doesn’t agree with, and, yeah, I might not agree with that either.

Advertisement

“And it seems like just fucking anybody’s in there now. I get his disappointment with that. But at the end of the day, for me, dude, it would be a fucking honor regardless. Because there is a bunch of people that deserve to be there. I wouldn’t kick it out of bed, you know?”

He added: “Motley’s always been that kind of band that just, (a) won’t go away, and (b) with some of those kind of people, we’ve always butted heads with that kind of stuff.

“People sometimes don’t think that we’re the fucking real deal, I guess. I don’t know what their deal is. Who knows, bro? Who knows?”

Earlier this month (October 14), Lee said he will leave the US and return to Greece if Donald Trump wins a second term in office next month. Lee was born in Greece and moved to the US when he was just a year old.

When asked what he would do if Trump was president for four more years, he told The Big Issue: “Dude, I swear to God if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK – I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

Advertisement

The drummer continued: “The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country’.”

Lee is the latest person in a growing line of artists and celebrities who have expressed their concerns about what might happen if Trump gets a second term.