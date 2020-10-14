Tommy Lee threatens to leave the US and go back to Greece if Trump gets a second term

Tommy Lee says he will leave the US if Donald Trump wins a second term in office next month.

The Mötley Crüe drummer was born in Greece and moved to the US when he was just a year old.

When asked what he would do if Trump was president for four more years, he told The Big Issue: “Dude, I swear to God if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK – I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

The drummer continued: “The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country’.”

Lee is the latest person in a growing line of artists and celebrities to have voiced their fears about what might happen if Trump gets a second term.

David Byrne and Spike Lee recently expressed their concerns. “I’m scared about the election,” the former said. “Just the other day, I started reaching out to some voting organisations, because I want to see if it makes sense for me to go to, say, Pennsylvania to get people in a swing state to vote, and to make sure that everybody who wants a mail-in ballot gets one. I think I’ll do it.”

Lee added: “This guy [Trump] is going to do anything to win. It’s going to be skullduggery, shenanigans, subterfuge. And also, I feel that if we don’t come out to vote in the numbers we need for a landslide that’s not in his favour, he’s going to contest the election. I don’t think he’s going to want to leave the White House. This thing is not a lock. I don’t care what the polls say.”

Aloe Blacc also said that Trump will turn into an authoritarian leader if he is elected for a second term in the White House, while the widow of country legend John Prine branded the US President a “fucking idiot” after the American musician died of coronavirus earlier this year.