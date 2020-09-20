Tomorrow X Together announce new EP ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’

Tomorrow X Together will release their new EP ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’ next month, it has been announced.

The record will mark the K-pop five-piece’s third EP, following 2019’s ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’ and ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’.

Tomorrow X Together – comprised of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai – announced the EP earlier today (September 20) through a motion graphic video.

Advertisement

The visuals show the symbol that appeared on the cover of their first album ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ coming apart and forming new, colourful shapes while soundtracked by sounds reminiscent of video games.

The clip ends by revealing ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’’s release date. The record will arrive at 6pm KST (9am GMT) on October 26. Watch it below now.

While a tracklist and further details have yet to be revealed, a press release describes the EP as “a short episode told by Tomorrow By Together before they progress into their next series”.

Tomorrow X Together were formed by label Big Hit Entertainment. They released their first full-length album ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ in May. In a four-star review, NME said: “Taking a different tact on ‘Eternity’ has left them with an EP that is, for the most part, enriched by its embrace of the clashes we all go through. This marks another step up for a group consistently coming good on their potential.”

Advertisement

In June, the band released an ambitious 19-minute film for their song ‘Eternally’. The video was split into seven sections, with each given its own sub-plot.

In a corporate briefing held by Big Hit in February 2020, it was announced that Tomorrow X Together were planning their first world tour.