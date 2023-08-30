TXT announce third studio album, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have announced their third studio album, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’.

On August 30 at midnight KST, the five-member act unveiled a new teaser clip for ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’. The full-length album will be released on October 13 at 1pm KST/Midnight EST.

The new visual features TXT’s logo for their last mini-album, ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ transforming into an edgy new blue and white logo for the upcoming era.

At the time of publishing, the group have yet to share details like the project’s tracklist and format. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

The announcement of TXT’s return comes eight months after the release of ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, which marked the first installation of their ‘Name Chapter’ series. That release featured the title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’.

In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly said that “as they continue to grow as artists, TXT are giving us one thing to count on in this life: they’ll be by our side, providing the soundtrack to our pain, joy, confusion and hope”.

Since its release, the boyband have also dropped a special collaboration single ‘Do It Like That’ with the Jonas Brothers, and debuted their new Our Lost Summer documentary on Disney+.

Earlier this month, TXT also became the first-ever K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza after previously becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the festival last year. Fellow HYBE artists NewJeans also performed at the event.