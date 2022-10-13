Tomorrow X Together, NIKI and more nominated for MTV EMA’s Best Asia Act award

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and Indonesian rapper NIKI are among the nominees announced for MTV EMA’s Best Asia Act award.

MTV Asia revealed the nominees for the award on October 12, which will see TXT and NIKI in the running for the nod alongside Filipino singer Maymay Entrata, Thai R&B artist Silvy and Japanese vocal group The Rampage from Exile Tribe.

Fan voting for 19 categories including Best Asia Act is open now and will close on November 9 at 11.59pm CET. The awards ceremony is set to take place this November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany and will be broadcast live in 170 countries.

The Best Asia Act award takes the place of the Best Southeast Asia Act award. Last year’s edition of the MTV EMA saw P-pop group SB19, Singapore’s JJ Lin, Indonesia’s Lyodra, Thailand’s Ink Waruntorn, Vietnam’s K-ICM, and Malaysia’s Naim Daniel facing off for the award, which Lin eventually won.

Entrata and Silvy have posted their reactions to their nominations on social media, with Entrata writing in her Instagram caption: “A huge thank you po to @mtvema for recognising my song and giving me the privilege to be with the other amazing artists, nominated in this category!”. Silvy was similarly enthused, exclaiming on Twitter: “Yo. This no joke. This real. OMFG i’m nominated for Best Asian Act representing Thailand.”

TXT’s official Twitter account noted that this is the first time the act have been nominated for the award, another first in a year that also saw them become the first K-pop act to perform at Lollapalooza on July 30.

NIKI released her sophomore album ‘Nicole’ on August 12. In NME’s four-star review, Khyne Palumar praised Nicole Zefanya’s look back into her past, ditching the polished pop of her debut record ‘Moonchild’ in favour of both “raw confessionals and unapologetic schmaltz”, concluding, “In recording and releasing ‘Nicole’ at least, taking what looks like a step back to move forward has paid off.”