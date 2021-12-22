Tomorrow X Together share new festive track ‘Sweet Dreams’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have released a new festive track called ‘Sweet Dreams’ – listen to the song below.

The K-pop boyband sing in both Korean and English on the new track. On the chorus, they wish their fans “Merry merry Christmas” and “sweet dreams and good night”.

‘Sweet Dreams’ follows the release of their ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ EP which arrived back in November.

This year, TXT – comprising members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai – released their second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, as well as its repackaged version ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape’.

In September, the group released a remix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring American singer-songwriter Mod Sun. Its accompanying music video featured never-before-seen footage from TXT’s original clip for ‘0X1=LOVESONG’, which was also the title track from ‘Freeze’.

The boyband sat down with NME to discuss the conclusion of their angsty, rock-influenced ‘The Chaos Chapter’ era and how it feels like to follow in the footsteps of HYBE seniors BTS.

“I feel that as we went through ‘The Dream Chapter’, ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’ and now ‘The Chaos Chapter’, the five of us have grown musically, but also as five individuals progressing through our teenage years into our early 20s,” Soobin said. “We had new experiences and saw further out into the world, and were able to feel a range of emotions. I think such growth was also applied onto our musical identity and colour as one team – as Tomorrow X Together.”

In other news, Yeonjun and Taehyun of TXT recently covered The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s hit single ‘Stay’. The cover dropped alongside a live performance video of the song, set in a bedroom with the two singers sitting on a futon as they share a mic.

Both Yeonjun and Taehyun have previously spoken about their desire to work with Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. “If I get the chance, if he ever visits Korea, I would love to offer The Kid LAROI a bowl of hot gukbap,” Taehyun said during their appearance on the Daebak Show With Eric Nam in August.