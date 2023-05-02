TXT add new Philippines concert to ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have added a new show in the Philippines to their list of stops on their ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour.

On May 1, Live Nation Philippines announced that the five-member act would be bringing their ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Sunday, August 13, following the group’s recently-concluded Asia leg and upcoming North American shows.

The new show comes just months after TXT last performed in the Philippines, headlining two nights at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in October 2022. At the time of publishing Live Nation and TXT have yet to announce ticketing details for the new show.

TXT’s ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ tour kicked off in March 2023 with two shows in Seoul, South Korea before heading to Singapore, Taipei and several cities in Japan throughout April. Later this month, the quintet will begin the tour’s North American leg with a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, before performing in New York, Washington and more and ending the leg in Los Angeles.

In January, TXT released their fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ and its lead single ‘Sugar Rush Ride’. The record also marked the first of their new ‘Name Chapter’ series.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “as they continue to grow as artists, TXT are giving us one thing to count on in this life: they’ll be by our side, providing the soundtrack to our pain, joy, confusion and hope.”

Last month, K-pop fan community app Weverse announced that TXT would be part of the lineup for its 2023 Weverse Con Festival alongside HYBE label mates ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and more, as well as veteran acts like BTOB and Hyolyn.