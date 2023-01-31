TXT share ticketing information for Singapore and Taipei concerts

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have announced the ticketing information for their upcoming concerts in Singapore and Taipei as part of their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour.

The band took to social media to share the details, which include venues and ticket sale dates. The Singapore concert will take place on April 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Singaporean fans will be able to register for MOA memberships from today (January 31) until Friday (February 3). MOA Members will then be able to purchase pre-sale tickets from 12pm SGT on February 10 until 12AM SGT on February 11. Public tickets will go on sale form 12pm, 11 February via TicketMaster.

Tickets to the Singapore concert will cost S$348 for VIP passes, $288, $268, $228, $198 and $168. VIP passes will include one concert ticket, access to soundcheck, a VIP lanyard and wristband, a dedicated lane at merchandise booths and priority entrance into the standing pens.

TXT will perform in Taipei, Taiwan on April 5 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Taipei fans can register for MOA membership from today (January 31) until 2PM CST on February 3. MOA pre-sales will then run from 7PM CST on February 9 until 4PM on February 10. Public tickets will then go on sale from 7PM CST on February 10 onwards via TixCraft.

Tomorrow X Together will kick off the Act: Sweet Mirage tour in Seoul, South Korea on March 25 and 26. Following their Singapore and Taipei concerts, the band will then perform eight shows across Japan. They then head to North America for nine shows in May.

Tomorrow X Together’s Act: Sweet Mirage Asia tour dates are:

March

Saturday-Sunday 25-26: Seoul, South Korea

April

Saturday 1: Singapore

Wednesday 5: Taipei, Taiwan

Friday-Saturday 14-15: Osaka, Japan

Tuesday-Wednesday 18-19: Saitama, Japan

Tuesday-Wednesday 25-26: Kanagawa, Japan

Saturday-Sunday 29-30: Aichi, Japan

Tomorrow X Together most recently released their latest mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ on January 27. The project was given a four-star rating from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who wrote: “The path from adolescence to adulthood and beyond might not run smoothly or always be predictable but, as they continue to grow as artists, TXT are giving us one thing to count on in this life: they’ll be by our side, providing the soundtrack to our pain, joy, confusion and hope.”