Tomorrow X Together’s Taipei concert cancelled due to “current border policy” in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together‘s upcoming concert in Taiwan has been cancelled due to the country’s current border policy.

Organisers Applewood shared a statement on the cancellation on the same day that the concert was set to be held (August 19) that reads: “Due to current border policy in response to COVID-19 outbreak, the ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK> IN TAIPEI’ has now been cancelled.”

“We truly apologise for the inconvenience to all fans who have been looking forward to this concert and ask for your kind understanding, we hope to return for a better show in the future.”

Tomorrow X Together have not released a statement on the cancellation, but label Big Hit has shared an updated tour schedule that does not include the Taiwan tour date.

Tomorrow X Together were due to perform in Taipei as part of their first-ever world tour. The BTS labelmates previously performed in Jakarta and Manila as part of the tour, with two Bangkok tour dates set to be held on August 22 and 23 at the Thunderdome, Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok.

Taiwan’s Taipei Times newspaper reported that the country’s pandemic authority, the Central Epidemic Command Center, expects daily new COVID-19 cases to rise next week in an article published on August 18. 24,873 new local cases, 204 imported cases and 33 deaths were confirmed by the authority on August 17.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang, who heads the authority, told the newspaper that he expects this week’s numbers to be similar to the week before, which saw over 100,000 new infections recorded by Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control. Taiwan maintains a mandatory four-day quarantine for all arrivals into the country. It has not resumed normal issuance of business and tourism visas.

In other recent Tomorrow X Together news, the group made history on July 30 as the first K-pop group to perform at Chicago’s famed Lollapalooza festival, appearing on the Solana x Perry’s stage. Tomorrow X Together’s label mate J-hope of BTS headlined the Bud Light Seltzer Stage the day after, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival.