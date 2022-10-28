Toneejay and Syd Hartha release collaborative single ‘Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse version)’

Filipino singer-songwriter Syd Hartha has teamed up with former Munimuni vocalist Toneejay for the latter’s new single ‘Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse version)’.

Released on streaming platforms today (October 28), the single sees Toneejay and Hartha reimagining the Munimuni fan-favourite single as an ambient track alongside Ang Bandang Shirley singer-songwriter and producer Ean Aguila.

As per a press release, Toneejay shared: “I wrote this version during the pandemic when I was in a long-distance relationship with my now fiancee. I wanted to say something about loving people who are not with you and yet are always there with you. I feel that this is a necessary conclusion and continuation to the song.”

‘Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse version)’ is the latest single from Toneejay’s forthcoming sophomore album ‘Kasama Kita’, which is set to be released in November 2022. Previously released singles from the album include August’s ‘Talinghaga’, July’s ‘Okay Hindi Ngayon’ and ‘Kanta ni Sam’, which was released in July.

Toneejay released his first solo album ‘Beginning/End’ on December 13 last year. The LP included a remastered version of his debut solo single ‘Odyssey’, which was originally released in July following the announcement of Toneejay’s split from Munimuni just a month prior. In an interview with Rappler following the release of ‘Beginning/End’, Toneejay revealed that he had been influenced by Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA and rapper Kendrick Lamar, as well the video games Last of Us and The Witcher 3.

Syd Hartha’s most recent material was the folk-pop single ‘kung nag-aatibili’, released on October 28 last year. The single is set to be included in Hartha’s upcoming five-track EP, which was originally expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022. The singer has not revealed a new release date for the EP as of the time of writing, however.

She previously released a cover of The Cardigans’ ‘Carnival’ in collaboration with Tokimeki Records, and a recording of ‘Sana’y ‘Di Na Lang’ for Coke Studio earlier in 2021.