Elton John, Billy Joel, and Sesame Street lead tributes to the late Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett, the master pop vocalist whose career spanned over eight decades, has died at the age of 96 – with stars from across the entertainment world paying tribute.

According to Variety, the legendary crooner passed away in New York City this morning (Friday, July 21).

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He went public with his condition in early 2021, but continued to record music and sing live until he retired from performing in August of that year.

Born in New York City in 1926, Bennett won 20 Grammy Awards throughout his lengthy career, including a lifetime achievement award. He has sold more than 50million records worldwide, and is known for such hits as ‘Rags To Riches’ and ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’.

His debut album, ‘Because Of You’, came out in 1952. Bennett released over 70 albums in total. The veteran artist’s final studio recording was 2021’s ‘Love For Sale’, a collaborative collection with Lady Gaga.

Bennett and Gaga played two special shows at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2021 shortly before the former announced his retirement. The performances were captured for a TV special titled One Last Time, which later earned a nomination at the Emmys in the Outstanding Variety Special category.

The pair had previously joined forces on a 2014 duet LP called ‘Cheek To Cheek’.

During a 1965 interview with Life Magazine, Bennett’s friend, mentor and collaborator Frank Sinatra described the late star as “the best singer in the business” (via BBC News).

“He excites me when I watch him. He moves me,” Sinatra explained. “He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

In 2001, Bennett founded the Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts in Queens, New York City.

Other artists to have collaborated with Bennett include Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, U2 frontman Bono, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder and George Michael.

Among those to have paid tribute to Bennett on social media is Nile Rodgers. “My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends,” he wrote. “They’re also my emotional family and friends.”

Elsewhere, Elton John shared an image of himself with Bennett along with the message: “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see.

“He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to [wife] Susan [Crow], [son and manager] Danny and the family.”

Actress and president of the Screen Actors Guild, Fran Drescher, took to Instagram to share a photo of Bennett with the caption: “Tis with great sadness, we say farewell to the late great Tony Bennett. He exemplified a person who was good as gold, sweet like sugar & a deeply feeling, empathic human being. I wish more had the stuff you were made of Tony. RIP #power2performers.”

Singer Billy Joel also paid tribute to the late crooner by sharing a photo of him performing with Bennett calling him “One of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century.”

Joel continued:”He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans,” the “Uptown Girl” singer continued. “His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious. He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known.”

EGOT award winning actress Viola Davis shared a touching tribute to the singer on her Instagram saying: “Well….your journey was complete sir. Your greatness was not just measured by your talent but your influence. Generations will be inspired by your work. The angels are rejoicing today by gaining a magnificent choir member. May flights of angels.”

Other tributes come from Ozzy Osbourne who shared his condolences, KISS‘ Gene Simmons who called the jazz icon “Kind, considerate and as Sinatra was quoted as saying, the best singer of them all.”

Keith Urban also weighed in on the singers passing and said: “Just heard about the great Tony Bennett passing. What a legacy of not only superb timeless music, but a class act study in cool, grace, and elegance.”

Children’s show, Sesame Street, paid tribute to Bennett’s passing with a Twitter post reading: “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Tony Bennett, who brought joy and music to millions of people around the world. Mr. Bennett joined us on Sesame Street in 1998 to turn a classic of his into a new favorite of ours.”

Bennett worked as a singing waiter before going on to study music and painting at New York’s School of Industrial Art. In 1944, he was drafted into the US Army to fight in France and Germany in World War Two.

His singing career resumed after he returned home. Bennett’s earned his first Number One single in 1952 with his version of ‘Because Of You’. He would go on to chart in the US in every subsequent decade of his life.