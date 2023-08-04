Tony Bennett’s wife Susan Benedetto shares his final words before he died

Tony Bennett‘s wife Susan Benedetto has shared the legendary singer’s final words before his death.

The legendary American singer died on July 21 in his hometown of New York, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was aged 96.

In a new interview on the TODAY programme, Benedetto revealed that Bennett’s last words were “that he loved me”.

She added: “He would wake up every day and still say that. He woke up happy every day. Even if he had had a bad day or night, he didn’t remember it.

“That was the only blessing. He woke up happy. And he’s just like, ‘Susan. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.’ And he would say that to me all the time.”

Among those to have paid tribute to Bennett on social media is Nile Rodgers who wrote: “My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends.”

Sir Elton John also shared an image of himself with Bennett along with the message: “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see.

Lady Gaga also penned an emotional tribute to Bennett, who she collaborated with on the albums ‘Cheek To Cheek’ and ‘Love For Sale’.

“I will miss my friend forever,” she wrote. “I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together.”

“With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernised the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Since sharing his debut album ‘Because Of You’ in 1952, the vocalist went on to release more than 70 albums, won 20 Grammy awards and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Sir Paul McCartney and Aretha Franklin.